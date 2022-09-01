First-Ever Africa-Caribbean Trade Forum Kicks Off In Barbados

The inaugural Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum kicked off in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

The forum is organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Export Barbados (BIDC) and Invest Barbados.

The organisers hope the forum will lead to increased business and strategic relationship between the Caribbean and African countries.

The Global Head, Client Relations, AfreximBank, Rene Awambeng and the Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Grennidge said they were optimistic on the impact the forum would exert on participants.

The investment forum, which is themed is ‘One people, one destiny. Uniting and reimaging our future’, will focus on business-to-business engagements and panel discussions on several topics, including: accelerating industrialization and manufacturing; developing special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial parks; improving infrastructure, financing and trade logistics, including regional integration; creating the conditions to accelerate private sector investment; promoting trade and tourism; and improving agricultural productivity and expanding agribusiness opportunities and food security.

The Forum is expected to welcome 750 delegates from Africa and the Caribbean, including government and private sector officials from both regions, as well as investors, development partners, and trade support institutions.