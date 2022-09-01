INEC To Publish Final List Of Presidential Candidates On September 20

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday said it will publish the final lists of presidential and national assembly candidates on September 20.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the final list for governorship and state assembly candidates is expected to be published on October 4.

Prof Yakubu, while appealing to political parties and their candidates to focus on issue-based campaign, added that the Commission has set September 28 for the commencement of campaigns.

The INEC Chairman said the electoral body is collaborating with security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.