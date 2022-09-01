Labour Party Inaugurates Diaspora Committee To Raise Funds

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party has inaugurated an 11-man committee to steer its Diaspora activities and ensure inclusiveness of members of the party outside the country.

During the inauguration in Abuja, the National Chairman of the Party, Mr Julius Abure said the committee was born out of the need to address the desire of Nigerians living abroad to be included in the party’s campaign train.

The committee is also charged with the responsibility of fund raising for the party among other things.

“The party has enjoyed overwhelming support from Nigerians and from Nigerians across the world,” Abure said. “And even non-Nigerians alike. This has resulted into a situation where there is clamnour for the party to establish chapters across the world.

“There has also been the clamour of people who want to contribute to the growth and development of the party.

“Arising from these calls are the necessity to have these activities coordinated.

“The party therefore has decided to put up a committee of 11 distinguished Nigerians to drive this process. And it is that committee we are inaugurating today.”