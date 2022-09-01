Advertisement

Labour Party Inaugurates Diaspora Committee To Raise Funds

Channels Television  
Updated September 1, 2022
National Chairman of the Party, Mr Julius Abure.
National Chairman of the Party, Mr Julius Abure.

 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party has inaugurated an 11-man committee to steer its Diaspora activities and ensure inclusiveness of members of the party outside the country.

During the inauguration in Abuja, the National Chairman of the Party, Mr Julius Abure said the committee was born out of the need to address the desire of Nigerians living abroad to be included in the party’s campaign train.

The committee is also charged with the responsibility of fund raising for the party among other things.

“The party has enjoyed overwhelming support from Nigerians and from Nigerians across the world,” Abure said. “And even non-Nigerians alike. This has resulted into a situation where there is clamnour for the party to establish chapters across the world.

“There has also been the clamour of people who want to contribute to the growth and development of the party.

“Arising from these calls are the necessity to have these activities coordinated.

“The party therefore has decided to put up a committee of 11 distinguished Nigerians to drive this process. And it is that committee we are inaugurating today.”



More on Politics

INEC To Publish Final List Of Presidential Candidates On September 20

Atiku Meets EU Diplomats In Abuja, Shares Vision For Nigeria

Insecurity: NASS Can’t Impeach Buhari, Says Ex-Lawmaker Sha’aban

Ayu Immature, Southerner Must Become PDP Chairman – Bode George

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV