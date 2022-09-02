No More UAE Tourist Visas For Persons Under 40 Years – FG

The Federal Government has reacted to a viral video showing stranded Nigerians at an airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The video had suggested the Nigerians had been denied entry into the UAE despite possessing valid visas.

In a statement signed by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, the government said the stranded Nigerians did not have the correct visas.

The statement added that the UAE has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, “except for those applying for family visas.”

“The Nigerian Mission in Dubai has clarified that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued with family visas, only to arrive Dubai alone without any family member,” the statement said.

“Consequently, they were denied entry and advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas,” Omayuli said.

“However, those persons allowed entry into the country have their family members in the UAE, while those who claimed their family members were on another flight were told to wait at the airport pending their arrival.

“The general public is invited to note and be guided that the Government of the UAE has introduced a new visa regime and has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.

“It is, therefore, instructive for prospective visa applicants to indicate clearly their visa preferences without any ambiguity and also respect the immigration laws of other countries so as to avoid unwarranted treatments.”