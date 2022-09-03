Advertisement

Atiku Meets PDP Governorship Candidates In Abuja

Emperor Simon  
Updated September 3, 2022
In this file photo taken on February 19, 2019 Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (L) speaks with PDP Chairman of Board of Trustees Walid Jibrin as they attend an emergency National Executive Committee party meeting in Abuja ahead of rescheduled general elections. Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met with governorship candidates of the party from across the country.

The former Vice President alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, met with the candidates at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Those in attendance were governorship candidates from Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Lagos, Niger, Kano, Sokoto, Delta, Yobe, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi and Zamfara states.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.



