Reject Ethnic And Religious Politics, Jonathan Advises Youths

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged young people to reject those trying to divide the country with ethnic and religious politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

He made the remark while giving a speech in Owerri at the 80th birthday symposium of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Jonathan noted that Nigeria’s politics is steeped in ethnicity and religion “to the detriment of our country and our own collective roots. I think we need to reduce this.”

He added: “Collectively, if we work together and accommodate our differences, we can build a nation where everybody would have a sense of belonging. And everyone’s rights would be guaranteed.

“That is the way we must go – a Nigeria where justice and equality reigns.”