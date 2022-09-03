Tanker Fire Destroys 10 Buildings In Ogun – NEMA

About 10 buildings were affected after a tanker laden with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit burst into flames in Ifo, Ogun State.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the incident occurred at about 7am on Olambe Matogun Road, Ifo.

“Though, no life was lost or any injuries sustained, about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident,” a statement signed by NEMA coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene.

“This saved the community from a serious incident that could have affected more people.”

The fire has since been put out, the NEMA official added.