Mutilated Body Of Missing Ondo Civil Servant Found

The remains of a senior civil servant in Ondo State, Mr. Gbenga Olofingboyegun, who has been declared missing since last Thursday have been found in Akure, the state capital.

The deceased, who was a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, was beheaded and his intestines removed. His decomposing body was discovered in a classroom at Saint Theresa’s Primary School, Oyemekun Road in Akure.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

Odunlami says a family member of the deceased has identified him with the suit on him which he put on to the office on the day he was declared missing.

The Police PRO noted that investigations into the dastard incident have since commenced, hoping to arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Olofingboyegun’s remains have been deposited at the mortuary.