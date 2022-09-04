Physically Challenged Man Arrested At Lagos Airport For Drug Trafficking

A physically challenged man, Ehiarimwiam Osaromo Emmanuel, has been arrested in Lagos State for drug trafficking.

The 53-year-old suspect was nabbed by anti-narcotics operatives on Sunday at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja.

Spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, saying that Emmanuel is an indigene of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspect is said to have concealed 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg in his luggage on his way to Italy, via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a frequent traveller who often travels with lots of bags containing mainly food items, body cream, hair attachment and drinks,” Babafemi read.

“The suspect was said to have presented his usual large consignment to NDLEA operatives for search but held on to some packages, which were retrieved from him and properly searched during which the drugs were discovered.”

Similarly, NDLEA operatives on Monday, August 29 raided a suspected clandestine crystal methamphetamine laboratory at Opic Estate, Agbara, Lagos.

Investigation led operatives to another in the vicinity where one Peter James was apprehended with some quantity of the substance.

A follow-up operation within the estate also led to the arrest of a meth dealer, Mathew Bobby Imonitie, who was caught with 4.033kgs of the illicit substance.

Also in Lagos, 412,780 tablets of Tramadol were seized during a raid at a rented apartment in Raji Rasaki First Estate in Festac town, on Saturday, August 27. One of the suspects involved, Kingsley Duru was arrested.

In the same vein, troops of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army handed over to the Lagos Command of NDLEA 792 blocks of cannabis Sativa smuggled from the Volta region of Ghana into Ogun State but intercepted at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, September 1, intercepted a truck conveying animal feeds from Lagos to Kaduna with 449 compressed blocks and 111 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 1,531kgs belonging to a dealer in Zaria.

The drug consignment was said to have been loaded into the truck in Akure, Ondo State.