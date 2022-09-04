Unkempt Man Found On Parked Aircraft, Arrested In Lagos Airport

An unkempt man has been found at a parked aircraft in Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital.

The man, said to be middle-aged and unconscious, was found on Sunday morning during a pre-flight inspection at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2.

Channels Television gathered that the suspected stowaway was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

In a statement issued by the airline, the aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following a post-flight inspection.

“During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2 Ikeja,” the airline’s spokesman, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said.

“The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

Uchegbu stated that FAAN AVSEC and Bi-Courtney security services are on the ground and an investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2.

The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines’ strict security and operating standards.

Meanwhile, the development will result in the rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

See the full statement issued by the airlines below: