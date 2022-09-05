Advertisement

Kenya’s Supreme Court Upholds Ruto Victory In Presidential Vote

Channels Television  
Updated September 5, 2022
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2022 Kenyan President-elect William Ruto (L) from Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) political party coalition andhis running mate Rigathi Gachaua (R) celebrates at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bomas of Kenya Tallying Centre
(Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

 

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political uncertainty and delivering a blow to challenger Raila Odinga who had alleged fraud in the poll.

“This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

The court dismissed all nine issues at the heart of the challenge to the results, which had delivered victory to Ruto by a margin of less than two percentage points.

“The… irregularities were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election,” Koome declared.

Ruto, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, is now due to take office on September 13.

Both the Ruto and Odinga camps had pledged to accept the court’s ruling.

More to follow . . .



More on Africa

UN Ship Arrives In Africa With Grain For Ethiopia

Angolan President Lourenco Wins Second Term

32 Killed As Death Toll Continues To Rise In Libya Clashes

Angola Holds State Funeral For Ex-Strongman Dos Santos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV