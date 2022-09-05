Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Six As Search Continues

The death toll from the Lagos building collapse has risen to six, emergency officials told Channels Television on Monday.

On Sunday, a seven-storey building situated at Oba Idowu, Oniru Street collapsed in the Victoria Island area of the state.

Although the immediate cause of the collapse is still sketchy, emergency workers and security operatives have already moved to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

As of yesterday, rescue officials had recovered two bodies. However, four more bodies have now been retrieved from the site, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

In a statement on Monday, Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency has been working closely with first responders and other officials within the past 24 hours.

“The Agency alongside other first responders has been working for over 24 hours at the above 7-storey building which collapsed yesterday,” he said in an update on the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has ordered the arrest of the developer and other building professionals working on the collapsed seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The order came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during his visit to the site on Sunday. According to the commissioner, the developer and other professionals violated the state’s planning laws.

“There must be a valid Planning Permit from the aforementioned agency, in addition to a letter of Authorisation, Stage inspection at every milestone and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), to ensure that construction works were carried out in conformity with the approval granted,” he added according to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday.

“Disclosing that investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the building collapse, Salako said the Police are on the trail of the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, and engineers,” the statement noted.

“The Commissioner expressed concern at the level of disregard for the law in the built sector, affirming that the State Government will restore sanity and orderliness to the sector because it has zero tolerance for building collapse.

“He enjoined Lagosians to join hands with the State Government in maintaining vigilance in the built environment by reporting any untoward developments in their vicinity, through any of the Ministry or State Government communication channels, particularly the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD App) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency.”