We Respect Court Ruling But Disagree With Decision, Says Odinga

Updated September 5, 2022
Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 16, 2022. Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP
Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 16, 2022. Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP

 

Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga said Monday he respected a ruling by the Supreme Court that upheld victory for his electoral rival William Ruto, although he said he disagreed “vehemently”.

“We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” he said in a statement after a unanimous decision by the court.

