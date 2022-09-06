APC Mocks Ayu Over Rift With Wike

The All Progressives Congress has mocked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, over his rift with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said the Benue-born politician should leave the ruling party out of the mess in the PDP.

Wike and Ayu have been at loggerheads since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the presidential ticket of the main opposition party.

While Wike has insisted that Ayu step down for a southerner, the former senator said he won’t do so until the completion of his four-year tenure.

Read APC’s statement below