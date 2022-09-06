ASUU Strike: Gombe Varsity Lecturers Reject Management’s Call For Resumption

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Gombe State University Branch, has rejected call for resumption of academic programmes by the management of the university.

At a press conference on Monday, ASUU Chairman in the university, Suleiman Jauro, said the institution benefited from proceeds of ASUU strikes including 57 physical structures of the 77 buildings on the campus.

He said, “Not less than 150 academic staff have been trained for Masters and Doctorate degrees through both Tertiary Education Fund (Tetfund) and Needs Assessment fund (Revitalisation). These two intervention funds are products of ASUU strikes.

“Without ASUU struggles that have produced these numerous opportunities for Gombe State University, what would Gombe State University parade as its facilities and staff training?”

The union also regretted that the strike had lingered too long and pleaded with members of the public for understanding.

The Congress further resolved to “rejects the call by the University administration for staff to return as the indefinite strike action called by the National Executive Council (NEC) is yet to be vacated.”

The union demanded the University administration to address the outstanding local issues including:

“Non-implementation of the consequential adjustment in Minimum wage to 30 thousand with effect from April, 2019:

“Non-payment of the arrears of the 2020 promotion: 3. Non-released of the 2021 promotion letters and implementation:

“Non-payment of the outstanding Earned Academic Allowances for the 2015/2016 session: 2016/2017 session: 2017/2018 session; and 2018/2019 session; and

“Non-institutionalisation of training fund as agreed in the 2021 MOA with the State Government.”