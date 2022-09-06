Ogun Police Nab Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victims 

The Ogun State Police Command said its operatives have arrested three suspected kidnappers at a forest along the Imeko-Iwoye Ketu Road and rescued three victims unhurt during the operations.

The incident occurred on August 29, 2022, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

“The suspects, Aliu Abubakar 29 yrs, Umaru Tukur 24 years and Yau Isah 25 years, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Imeko divisional headquarters that, kidnappers numbering about 8, armed with dangerous weapons blocked Termac/Iwoye road and shooting sporadically,” he said.

According to him, further information revealed that the hoodlums had injured two persons while three others were kidnapped by the suspects

“Upon the receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Imeko division, mobilized his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun corps, So safe corps, Hunters, Vigilantes as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths and stormed the forest in search of the victims and their abductors,” the statement added.

The police spokesman also said that due to the intense pressure, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and took to flight leaving an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle behind at their hideout in the forest.

The victims were rescued unhurt, while the security operatives continued combing the bush which led to the discovery of the three amongst the suspects where they were hiding in the forest.

Items recovered from them include a motorcycle key and three cutlasses.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping section of the state Criminal investigation Departments for discreet investigation.