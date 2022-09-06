Advertisement

Reps Call For Sack Of FCCPC Finance Director Over Extra-Budgetary Spending

Channels Television  
Updated September 6, 2022
The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Tuesday called for the sack of the Director of Finance of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), Mr Akinyogbon Ojo.

Committee Chairman, Mr James Faleke, echoed the call at hearing in Abuja, part of its interaction with government agencies and ministries to arrive at suitable parameters for the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (2023-2025)

The Finance Director was alleged to have engaged in extra-budgetary spending.

The Committee also asked the Accountant-General of the Federation to block the FCCPC’s account.



