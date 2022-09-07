2023: INEC Opens Portal For Ad Hoc Staff Recruitment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released Wednesday on its official Facebook page, the electoral umpire urged interested and eligible persons to visit its designated portal.

“The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end, the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022,” the statement partly read.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had last week said it will publish the final lists of presidential and national assembly candidates on September 20. The electoral body also said campaigns will officially commence on September 28.