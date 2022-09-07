Advertisement

Alleged Partisanship: Buhari Won’t Drop INEC REC Nominees – Lai Mohammed

Channels Television  
Updated September 7, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the State House while receiving members of the Nigeria Medical Association On August 9, 2022.
In this file photo, President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the State House while receiving members of the Nigeria Medical Association On August 9, 2022. Sunday Aghaeze/State House

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will not drop the names of those nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite claims that some of them are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

This is according to the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed who spoke at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: FG To Sanction Foreign Airlines Over Refusal To Sell Tickets In Naira

The minister described the allegations as a media trial and said the trend is worrisome. He noted that it is not the business of the President to discard the names until proven otherwise.

According to him, the nominees will have to face the Senate where they will be thoroughly interrogated before confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in July written the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as INEC RECs. Five Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) were presented for renewal while the other 14 were fresh appointments.



More on Local

Yahaya Bello’s Inciting Video Is An Act Of Terrorism, Says PDP

Zamfara Security: 43 Victims Freed After Days In Kidnappers Den

Niger State Assembly Orders Suspension Of 15 LGA Chairmen

Over 400 Young Police Constables Protest Non-Payment Of 18months Salaries

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV