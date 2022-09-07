Alleged Partisanship: Buhari Won’t Drop INEC REC Nominees – Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari will not drop the names of those nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite claims that some of them are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is according to the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed who spoke at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister described the allegations as a media trial and said the trend is worrisome. He noted that it is not the business of the President to discard the names until proven otherwise.

According to him, the nominees will have to face the Senate where they will be thoroughly interrogated before confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in July written the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as INEC RECs. Five Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) were presented for renewal while the other 14 were fresh appointments.