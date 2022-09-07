Diaspora Engagement: Nigeria On The Right Path, Says New Indian High Commissioner

Shri Balasubramanian, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria has commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), for building a strong link with her diaspora in the last three years of its establishment.

According to a statement from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mr Balasubramanian stated this during a visit to the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

The Indian Envoy expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Commission to successfully share the Indian diaspora experience, adding that the diaspora is a very positive force to India’s development.

He stated further that more than 60,000 Indians have made Nigeria their homes across the 36 states of the country, and a larger number residing in Lagos.

The Indian High Commissioner added that the relationship between both countries has remained robust and cordial even before Nigeria got her independence, stressing that there are more than 135 Indian companies in Nigeria and nearly 20 billion dollars worth of investment generated in Nigeria.

The High Commissioner stated that continuity and change is a part of life for Indians while collaboration is a great step to the development of India and Nigeria.

He added that three to four generations of Indians are in Nigeria and are settling well into the system.

Responding, Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa warmly welcomed the partnership and collaboration, stating that “life is about learning, as long as you are a human being, you should always be ready to learn”, adding that there is a lot to draw from India and her Diaspora.

The NIDCOM boss assured Mr. Balasubramanian that this new engagement will enhance socio-cultural exchanges and fast track development of the two countries.