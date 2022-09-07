FG Approves National Flood Emergency Preparedness And Response Plan

The Federal Government has approved a National flood emergency preparedness and response plan in Nigeria

This plan the government says is for more resilience and effective response measures to mitigate the impact of flooding on Nigerians.

While disclosing this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, urged all states and operational stakeholders to implement the plan in order to advance national development.

The council also approved of the National Social Investment Program Establishment Bill 2022.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Operatives Apprehend Suspected Bandit In Zamfara

Mrs Farouq assured that the bill will give legal backing to the national social investment program as an agency with a mandate of fulfilling the President’s agenda to lift a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2023.

Approval for the National flood emergency preparedness and response plan comes on the heels of reports that 12 more persons have died following floods in Jigawa State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf while confirming the development to Channels Television, said prior to Wednesday, the death toll sat at 51, however, the additional deaths recorded now brings the tally to 63.

In the last four weeks Jigawa has been experiencing flash floods in many parts of the state. Besides costing the lives of several persons including children, thousands have also been rendered homeless, with towns being cut off owing to erosion and collapse of bridges.