NSCDC Operatives Apprehend Suspected Bandit In Zamfara

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State have arrested a suspected bandit by name Umar Babuga Malami.

The 30-year-old who hails from Yartsakuwa Gayeri District of Gummi Local Government Area of the state was arrested at Gummi General Hospital where he came to treat a cutlass injury sustained on the head in the hands of the military at Jaja village under Ganuwa district in Tambuwal Local Government Area Sokoto state.

He was intercepted by military personnel and the vigilantes at Jaja village when he and two others attempted to collect a ransom of 7milion naira for seven kidnap victims in their den.

Investigations revealed that he sustained the injury while trying to flee from the military base after his arrest.

Following intelligence networking between men of the Corps in synergy and the military, the suspect was tracked to the General hospital Gummi where he went for treatment.

Authorities say interrogations are in progress, adding that the suspect will be made to face the full wrath of the law at the conclusion of the investigation.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Commandant A A Sparks in speaking about the development, reiterated the NSCDC’s resolve to work in synergy with other sister agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He warned all miscreants and mischief-makers to stay clear from Zamfara State as the Corps is poised to purge the state of all criminal elements.