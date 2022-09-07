Over 400 Young Police Constables Protest Non-Payment Of 18months Salaries

Over 400 young constables who were freshly recruited into the Nigeria Police Force to assist in maintaining security in Osun State on Wednesday protested non payment of salaries.

The protesters who stormed strategic areas like Oke fia, Akindeko/Alekuwodo terminated the protest at the popular Olaiya Flyover following the intervention of the police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode.

The aggrieved Constabularies called on the government to pay their 18 months salaries since the completion of training in May 2021.

According to them, they had gone to the local government, meeting with statesmen and lawmakers, yet, nothing has been done.

The constables added that they have lost three comrades in Ikire and one in Iree, stressing that the officers died in the course of discharging their duty.

They further lamented that inspire of them being dutiful, they have not been paid a dime.

Addressing the protesters, the Commissioner of Police, Adewale Olokode ordered them to stop the protest with immediate effect just as he assured them that the authorities in charge would see to their matter.

While asserting that the protesters are embarrassing the force with their protest, the commissioner asked the constables to always channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.