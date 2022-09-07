Advertisement

PENGASSAN Plans Nationwide Protest Over Oil Theft

Updated September 7, 2022

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has planned a nationwide protest over crude oil theft.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, charged the government to hold those whose responsibility is to protect oil pipelines to account.

The association also threatened to withdraw their services should the government failed to take decisive action against oil thieves, as the current situation already affects its members in oil-producing companies that have been shut down due to theft.

The association urged the Federal Government to punish culprits to serve as deterrent.



