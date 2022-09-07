Police Parade Two Suspects For Human Trafficking In Sokoto 

The Sokoto State Police Command has paraded two suspects for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and other related offences.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Gumel, said one of the suspects was arrested at the border town with a victim, which he attempted to traffic to Libya through Niger Republic.

The CP said the accomplice of the suspect was arrested at a popular hotel in Sokoto metropolis .

He said the two suspects will be investigated to know their level of involvement in a ring of human trafficking ring turning the Sokoto axis a major route.

Over 22 persons were rescued by officers of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Sokoto from suspected human traffickers last year.

In a related development, five persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping in Sokoto and neighbouring states have been arrested by officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto.