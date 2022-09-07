Advertisement

Police Parade Two Suspects For Human Trafficking In Sokoto 

Channels Television  
Updated September 7, 2022
The crest of the Nigeria Police Force is seen on a police officer’s uniform. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

 

 

The Sokoto State Police Command has paraded two suspects for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and other related offences.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Gumel, said one of the suspects was arrested at the border town with a victim, which he attempted to traffic to Libya through Niger Republic.

The CP said the accomplice of the suspect was arrested at a popular hotel in Sokoto metropolis .

He said the two suspects will be investigated to know their level of involvement in a ring of human trafficking ring turning the Sokoto axis a major route.

Over 22 persons were rescued by officers of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Sokoto from suspected human traffickers last year.

In a related development, five persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping in Sokoto and neighbouring states have been arrested by officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto.



More on Crime Watch

Ogun Police Nab Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victims 

Rivers Police Bust Child Trafficking Ring, Rescue 15 Kids 

Gunmen Kill Driver, Abduct Passengers In Rivers State

Police Arrest Two Suspected Baby Factory Operators In Ogun

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV