Wabara Emerges New PDP BoT Chairman

Former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Adolphus Wabara, has emerged as the new chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His appointment followed the resignation of the former National PDP BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin, amid the crisis rocking the main opposition party in the country.

Jibril’s resignation and Wabara’s appointment were announced on Thursday at the BoT and National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Wabara, was am an Abia South senator for two consecutive terms from 1999 to 2007. He was Senate President between June 2003 and April 2005.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Bode George, amongst other southern members of the main opposition party had consistently demanded Ayu’s resignation but the former senator maintained that he won’t resign.