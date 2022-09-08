Five Injured As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Oyo

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed to Channels Television that five persons were injured in the incident.

NEMA also said no fatality was recorded at the collapse but the wounded persons have been hospitalised.

Last week, a seven-storey building caved in, killing at least five persons with fears that more bodies will be recovered from the site.

Channels Television had reported how the building situated at Oba Idowu, Oniru Street collapsed on Sunday in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

Although the immediate cause of the collapse is still sketchy, emergency workers and security operatives have already moved to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

The situation forced the Lagos State Government to order the arrest of the developer and other building professionals working on the collapsed seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

Lagos and Oyo have experienced a series of building collapses, despite efforts by the state government to curb the menace.

The most tragic recent one happened last November when a high-rise building crumbled in the Ikoyi area of the state, killing at least 44 people and injuring many others.

Similarly, eight bodies were recovered after a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute-Metta in May.

Also in May, another building in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State collapsed.

August also recorded another building collapse leading to the death of two children in the Bariga area of the state.