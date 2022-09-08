Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision As Doctors Raise Concerns 

Channels Television  
Updated September 8, 2022
File photo: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal gesture during a visit to The Childrens Wood Project in Glasgow on June 30, 2021, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)

 

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are “concerned” for her health and recommended she “remain under medical supervision”, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” her Scottish Highland retreat, the palace added in a statement.

Also, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted Thursday that the whole country “will be deeply concerned” about the health of the Queen.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted after the Palace issued a statement. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

