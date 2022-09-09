Advertisement

54,000 Fraudulent Payroll Entries Detected In IPPIS, Says NSA

Channels Television  
Updated September 9, 2022
FG Denies Alleged Plot To Shutdown Internet During Elections
A file photo of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

 

The Federal Government has uncovered about 54,000 fraudulent payroll entries in its Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) through the whistle-blowing policy.

Mr Babagana Monguno, who is the National Security Adviser (NSA) disclosed this at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Security organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday in Abuja.

He attributed the discovery to the expansion of the coverage of IPPIS against stiff opposition from some quarters.

READ ALSOQueen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

Monguno also said the deployment of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) to validate the Federal Government’s stance on the payment platform to the detection.

He said the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in more than 90 per cent of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government has resulted in the consolidation of more than 70,000 bank accounts previously spread across deposit money banks in the country, leading to the monthly saving of about N4 billion in bank charges.

The event was convened to discuss the current security challenges and how corruption is fuelling the problems in the country.

Also in attendance were the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.



More on Local

PHOTOS: Flag Flies At Half-Mast At British High Commission

NPFL: FG Declares LMC Illegal, Orders NFF To Withdraw Licence

Monkeypox: Nigeria’s Death Toll Highest In Africa – WHO

Military Gears, Huge Cash Found In Mamu’s House, Office – DSS

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV