Advertisement

Biden To Attend Queen’s Funeral

Channels Television  
Updated September 9, 2022
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)
In this file photo, US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

“I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen’s son, King Charles III.

“I know him… I did not call him,” he said.

Biden spoke to the media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.

AFP



More on World News

King Charles III Expresses His ‘Love For Harry And Meghan’

William: Popular Prince Becomes Prince Of Wales

‘God Save The King!’ Smiling Charles Greets Crowd At Palace

The Queen’s Last Hours As Family Dashed To Deathbed

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV