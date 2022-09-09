EFCC Arrests Seven For Suspected Internet Fraud In Benin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin on Friday September 9, 2022 arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects were arrested at their hideouts, following actionable intelligence about their alleged involvement in internet- related fraud.

They include; Akele Aisosa, Idemudia Lawson Osarodion, Daniel Chidube Emeka and Ekoh Godswill.

Others are Junior Osagie, Idemudia Destiny Eghosa and Osaigbovo Lawrence.

Items recovered at the point of arrest include: three Mercedes Benz GLK 350; one Lexus RX 350; one Mercedes Benz C400 AMG and different brands of phone.

In a similar vein, Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at their various hideouts in Benin City, Edo State, following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The suspects are: Okon Destiny, Efe Edomwonyi, Tony Osarobo, Moses Osazee, Ojo Festus, Christian Odiase and Bright Obaro. Others are Precious Aghedo, Harmony Enobakhare, Oluwafemi Adigun and Gift Inedegbor.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include various brands of mobile phones, laptops and four vehicles.

Authorities within the anti-graft agency say the suspects will be arraigned in court soon.

Meanwhile, Justices Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin and Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin have convicted two siblings – Shekoni Kayode Taofeek and Shekoni Habeeb Damilare, alongside Adegbe Thankgod.

They were sentenced for offences bordering on cybercrime and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

They were convicted on Thursday, September 8, 2022 after pleading guilty to two count-charges bordering on retention of proceeds of unlawful activities, based on their arraignment by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

While Taofeek and Damilare were convicted by Justice Yusuf, Thankgod was jailed by Justice Sani.