Labour Party Supporters In Ondo, Enugu Hold Solidarity March For Obi 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have held a solidarity march in Enugu and Ondo states.

The supporters, who were largely young people, held the march on Saturday as they rally more Nigerians to back the former Anambra State governor’s presidential bid.

In Enugu State, the youths embarked on what they called a “One Million-Man March” to show their solidarity for Obi. The supporters, who are known as “Obidients”, took off from Mike Opara Square in Enugu, and marched through the major streets in the town.

They called on residents of the town to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so as to vote for a “new Nigeria” and “take back their country”.

It was also a similar scenario in the Ondo State capital, Akure, as the supporters, dressed in branded T-shirts, called on residents to throw their support behind Obi.

Just like in Enugu, they marched through the major streets in Akure, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards bearing different inscriptions.

The supporters, who are also mainly youths, said they came out to support Peter Obi because they are tired of the state of the nation. According to them, their action was not influenced by money or other material things but by a push for the country to “move to a new direction”.

Some of them said while they have never had much interest in the country’s political activities, this has changed since Obi emerged as a presidential candidate for next year’s poll.

Meanwhile, in Ebonyi State, the Peter Obi Movement arrived at the capital, Abakaliki, on Saturday.

The Movement with the theme, “Charity Begins at Home, comprised youths, state and national leaders of the Labour Party. They called on the resident of Ebonyi State to vote for a credible candidate in the person of Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

Leaders of the Movement also called on the southeast to embrace what they believe will bring the much-needed transformation needed in Nigeria.