Queen Elizabeth II: FG Pays Condolence Visit To British High Commissioner 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mister Boss Mustapha has visited the residence of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing to condole her over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Boss Mustapha who visited on Saturday, also signed the condolence register at the High Commissioner’s residence in Abuja.

The SGF is on behalf of the Federal Government consoling the British people on this great loss of the Monarch not just for the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

Mustapha, who was accompanied by his wife, had during a meeting with the British Envoy, delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to the British people and discussed other issues of common interests.

READ ALSO: FG Directs Flags To Fly At Half-Mast For Queen Elizabeth II

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has also arrived at the residence of the British Ambassador to sign the condolence register.

Paid a condolence visit to the UK High Commissioner in Nigeria,H.E, @CatrionaLaing1 on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and also signed the condolence register. Her Majesty served till the End. May She rest in peace. To King Charles III, I say God bless the King! pic.twitter.com/X1rF3TMvfB — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) September 10, 2022

“Paid a condolence visit to the UK High Commissioner in Nigeria, H.E, @CatrionaLaing1 on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and also signed the condolence register,” the Speaker tweeted on his handle. “Her Majesty served till the End. May She rest in peace. To King Charles III, I say God bless the King!”

In a brief meeting with Ambassador Laing, the Speaker goes down memory lane about Nigeria’s relationship with Britain and both nations’ common interests.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed all flags in Nigeria and its missions abroad to be flown at half-mast on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and on Monday, September 12, 2022.

This move was disclosed by the Ministry of Interior in a statement on Saturday.

“In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth, and an eminent global personality, whose passage was announced, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Government of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 and Monday, September 12th, 2022,” interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola said.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world. The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”