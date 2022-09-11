Buhari Mourns Veteran Broadcaster, Chief Timawus Mathias

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State over the passing of an illustrious son, Chief Timawus Mathias, 73, who served the country as a broadcaster, writer and media consultant for more than fifty years.

President Buhari in a statement on Friday said he shared the pain of loss with family members, particularly Chief Mathias’ wife of close to five decades, Betty, the Hama Bachama and the Bachama Council where he holds the title of a spokesman, friends and professional colleagues in the media.

The president extoled Chief Mathias for dedicating his life to service of the country, starting out at a young age with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, before moving to the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

Buhari said he believes the multi-talented journalist, whose versatility stretched into music, contributed to the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigerian media, remaining relevant in writing columns for newspapers and treads on social media, while providing expert guidance on communication to many public and private institutions.

The president affirmed that the veteran journalist, who has two media stations in Yola, NTA and AIT, named after him will always be remembered for the value he added to the lives of many, home and abroad.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of Chief Mathias and comfort his family.