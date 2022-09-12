46-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling His Biological Daughter

A 46 years old man, Olusegun Oluwole has been apprehended by men of Ogun State police command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 17 years old daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ibara police station by the victim, who came in company of some indviduals and reported that while she was sleeping in their one room apartment at Amolaso area of Abeokuta at about 11:30 pm, her father, having observed that others are fast asleep suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had sex with her with a threat to kill her if she refused to allow him.

Upon the report, the DPO Ibara division, CSP Bernard Egbondiya, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the father of six, who confessed to the crime pleaded for forgiveness, claiming not knowing what came over him when he committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the suspect to state Criminal investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution, while the victim was taken to general hospital for medical treatment.