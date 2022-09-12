Advertisement

Costs Of Electoral Activities Remain FG’s Responsibility, INEC Tells Foreign Partners

Kayode Oyero  
Updated September 12, 2022
Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu speaks to the press about preparations for the rescheduled general elections in Abuja, on February 20, 2019. Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary election has been rescheduled for February 23, 2019, following the postponement of the original poll on February 16.
Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP

 

 

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, says the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for all elections remains the sovereign responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He stated this on Monday at the closure of Phase I and the launch of Phase II of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance In Nigeria (EU-SDGN) held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yakubu said INEC was a key beneficiary of the first phase of the programme conceived under the National Indicative Programme 2014-2020, adding that the Commission received various support mainly in the areas of training and capacity building for our staff, engagement with stakeholders, voter education and public enlightenment and the promotion of inclusivity.

“The combination of these actions and activities not only enhanced public confidence in the Commission but also provided valuable assistance in strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

“A major achievement in this regard is the progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, especially the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management at the polling unit level,” he said.

The INEC chief added, “I wish to reiterate here that the core costs of our electoral activities, including the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for all elections, remain the sovereign responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Commission appreciates the support of international development partners to enhance training and capacity building of officials; stakeholder engagement for peaceful election; production and dissemination of messages for voter education and sensitisation; enhancing the active and meaningful participation of all segments of society in the electoral process…”

“Very soon, the advertisement will be placed in national newspapers and the Commission’s website to invite applications from interested domestic organisations to observe the same election,” he noted.



