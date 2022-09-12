Judges’ Welfare Uppermost On Buhari’s Agenda –Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of judicial officers remains uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I wish to recall that one of the cardinal issues raised by the President of the Court of Appeal in Her Lordship’s address last year was the issue of the welfare of our meticulous and committed judicial officers,” he said

“The government of the day is not oblivious of this persistent challenge. Amidst our revenue challenges as a nation, coupled with various demands for a wage increase, one certain assurance I can make to this noble gathering is that the improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of our judicial officers is uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Malami said in his address at the 2022 Court of Appeal Annual Legal Year.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said that the ongoing process will be completed, in accordance with extant constitutional and statutory provisions.

He said the available appropriation figures also bear testament to the fact of a progressively upward review of annual budgetary appropriation to the judiciary under Buhari.

Malami said while the budget of the Judiciary declined from N95 billion in 2010 to N68 billion in 2014, there was an upward swing in 2015 from N73 billion to N120 billion in 2022 (being the highest in the history of the judiciary).

“The Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari will not rest on its oars in its quest for increased funding for the judiciary.

“I am also gladdened that His Lordship has inaugurated a 13-man Electoral Judicial Manual Committee that will see to the issuance of the Maiden Edition of the Electoral Judicial Manual, which will provide an operational framework and reference guide for the determination of election petitions,” he said.

Back in June, Channels Television reported that 14 Justices of the Supreme Court wrote a protest letter to the then-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, lamenting the parlous state of their welfare. The controversy generated was followed by the resignation of Muhammad. The President immediately appointed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as acting CJN.