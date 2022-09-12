Soludo Condemns Attack On Ubah’s Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out.

The convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South was attacked in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, leading to the death of several aides.

While reacting to the incident, Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described the attack as “the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements”.

“He reassured that all security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous attack, who will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Soludo’s aide added.

“The Governor commiserates with Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and families of his aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the Policemen who also lost their lives.”

Atiku Condemns Attack

The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 11, 2022

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has also condemned the incident and condoled with the families of the victims.

“The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack,” he tweeted after the attack.

“I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country.”