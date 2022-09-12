Wolves Sign Diego Costa Till End Of Season

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of former Chelsea forward, Diego Costa, on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

Costa won three trophies, including two Premier League titles, and a League Cup. In 2018 with London club; following a rift with head coach Antonio Conte, he returned to Atlético Madrid in a club record transfer worth an initial €56 million, where he won a UEFA Europa League title and another UEFA Super Cup.

The striker will pick up the No 29 jersey for the club.

An elated Costa disclosed his decision to join the club was quite easy as he will be able to communicate effectively with teammates.

“It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.:

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother,” he said

When asked what he would provide to the team his answer was “Score goals. Score goals, do the best I can, and give it my all.”

“It’s not an easy challenge because you’re not going to play in an easy league and you can’t play it the way you want to. This is a very demanding championship, physically demanding, and it is something to test myself with and I’m ready to give it a go.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi also said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League.

“A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux and Compton this season.”