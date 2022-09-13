Bandits Would Have Overrun Imo But For Buhari’s Intervention – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, said but for the prompt intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, bandits and hoodlums would have overrun his state.

“Your prompt intervention helped to restore peace and order in our state. But for your timely, prompt and fatherly intervention through the security agencies, Imo State would have been overrun by bandits and hoodlums. For this, I also say thank you Mr President,” Uzodimma said during the President’s visit to Owerri, the state capital.

Buhari had earlier inaugurated the 36km dual carriageway of Owerri-Orlu road in Imo. Buhari subsequently met with South-East leaders. However, other governors of the South East were conspicuously absent.

