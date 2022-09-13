DSS Accuses Tukur Mamu Of Aiding, Abetting Acts Of Terrorism

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train attack negotiator, of aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

This was made known in an affidavit in support of an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Maha had issued a ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the DSS, Ahmed Magaji, granting the security agency permission to detain Mamu for 60 more days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The security agency alleged that Mamu, the publisher of Desert Herald, was involved in the funding of international and local terrorism.

It claimed that Mamu shares information with terrorist groups, resulting in the escalation of bandit attacks in the country.

“Preliminary investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of the logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism, as well as terrorism financing against him,” the DSS was said to have written in the affidavit.

“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups. That the action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of several security personnel in north-central and north-eastern parts of Nigeria.

“That the defendant has discreetly given several information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria. That the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advanced expertise to conclude.

“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation. That it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application.

“That the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.”

Mamu was arrested at the Kano International Airport after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

The DSS further alleged that Mamu, who negotiated between terrorists and families of kidnap victims, was part of an international terrorist network and used the cover of journalism to perpetrate his deeds.

It claimed that he was on his way to an international terrorist summit when he was intercepted in Egypt.

The DSS, in the application, had sought “an order enabling the State Security Service/applicant to detain the respondent (Mamu) for a period of 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigation.”

In the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the DSS, he said it was necessary for Mamu to be detained for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of the investigation of various acts of terrorism against him.

Pandogari alleged that Mamu, “The self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploited the opportunity to perpetrate, aid, and abet, as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.

“That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence.

“That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.”

The agency listed some of the items recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include $151 dollars, £20, 1,530 Indian rupees; one Saudi riyal; 70 dirhams; N 1,506,000, and 16 assorted foreign coins.

The DSS also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (Auto-Mated Machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books of different banks, six laptops, four tablets, 24 handsets, and three international passports, belonging to Mamu, as well as one firearm licence, eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Navy uniforms, were among the items recovered.

