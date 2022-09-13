Ekweremadu Asks Court To Dismiss Ukpo’s Suit On Bio-data 

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is asking the Federal High Court Abuja to dismiss the suit by David Ukpo seeking to stop the release of his bio-data to London Court in the alleged organ harvesting case,

In a counter affidavit, Ekweremadu said Ukpo has no basis to entertain any fear in the release of his visa application information and his bank account opening package except if he had lied on his real age

In the counter affidavit, Ekweremadu denied the allegations that he demanded Ukpo’s bio-data.

Rather, the deponent averred that what the Federal High Court ordered to be released to London Court was Ukpo’s bank account opening package and the information supplied in his visa application request.

Ekweremadu revealed that based on July 1, 2022 order of the court, the required documents have since been transmitted to two different courts in the United Kingdom.

The senator averred that it is too late for Ukpo to seek reversal of a valid order that had been executed to determine his real age only.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous, abuse of court and lacking in merit having been overtaken by event.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Ukpo’s lawyer, Ojonugwa Oguche, prayed the court to adjourn the matter for him to react to the counter affidavit.

The request was granted and the matter fixed for September 20 for hearing by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo.