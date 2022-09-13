Igbo People Committed To Nigerian Project, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Tuesday, reiterated the commitment of the Igbo people to the Nigerian project.

The apex group, however, said Igbo people seek justice and fairness and a platform where they can contribute their quota to Nigeria’s development.

“I wish to reiterate and speak on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide both at home and in the diaspora that our people are committed to the Nigerian project. That we desire a country that provides a platform and an opportunity to contribute our utmost best to the growth of our fatherland.

“We seek justice, equity, fairness, and going by our antecedents, we are in every part of Nigeria and therefore claim to be the most federating of all Nigerian,” the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, told President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday when he was hosted in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Buhari had earlier inaugurated the 36km dual carriageway of Owerri-Orlu road in Imo. Buhari subsequently met with South-East leaders. However, other governors of the South East were conspicuously absent.

Obiozor’s comments come at a time when some Igbos seek the secession of the South-East geopolitical from the Nigerian State. One of the arrowheads of the agitation for secession, Nnamdi Kanu, of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, has been in court facing terrorism-related charges.