Buhari Condemns Attack On Ubah, Prays For Peace In Anambra, Other Areas

The attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, is “barbaric and condemnable”, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

“We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ubah’s convoy was attacked on Sunday at Enugwukwu in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. The gunmen killed some security officers and other aides during the attack.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the Senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time,” Shehu said.

“The President prayed for the quick recovery of the Senator and all those that were injured. He equally prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas,” he added.

Anambra, like the other four states in the South-East geopolitical zone, has witnessed heavy attacks by daring gunmen of late.

In May 2021, gunmen assassinated Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Also, in September 2021, gunmen murdered Chike Akinyuli, the widower of the the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili.