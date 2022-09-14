Governor Ayade Locks Out Civil Servants Over Lateness

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Wednesday morning, locked out civil servants working in the Government House, Calabar for coming late to work.

The governor, who was in the office before 8am, ordered the Chief Security Officer to lock the gate and not allow any one coming after 8am to enter the premises.

As of the time of filing this report, several workers who were locked out, were seen hanging around the entrance gate of the state Government House while others moved towards Chieftaincy Affairs office.