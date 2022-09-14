If We Want To Rescue Nigeria, PDP Must Embrace Inclusivity – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is of the opinion that accepting inclusivity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a paramount factor to be considered if the party seeks to rescue Nigeria come 2023.

At the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left Nigeria sharply divided and as such, the issue is PDP must practice what it preaches.

“If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first,” Makinde declared.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is resounding yes.

“The message from the South-West PDP is the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured,” he buttressed.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Northern Governors/Traditional Rulers Meet In Abuja, Call For State Police

Having established the premise for inclusivity, the governor called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for the people of the South to feel a sense of belonging in the party.

Makinde and his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, have been calling for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman in a bid to see that all key positions in the party are not held by individuals from the North.

“The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

“We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us. Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message,” Makinde maintained.