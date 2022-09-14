PSC Chairman Musiliu Smith Resigns Amid Police Recruitment Tussle

A former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

His resignation may have been in connection with the recent scuffle between the police force and the commission over the recruitment exercise.

It was gathered that the chairman tendered his resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, but got approval on Tuesday.

Mr Smith later tendered his resignation before the members of the Board on Wednesday.

Confirming the chairman’s resignation, the spokesman for the board and South South Commissioner, Austin Braimoh, explained that Mr Smith tendered his resignation to the President on health grounds.

He added that President Buhari was the sole person that can appoint another chairman, although members of the board have tentatively appointed retired Justice Lara Ogunbiyi as acting chairperson of the commission.

The commission and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police had been at loggerheads over which body has the right to conduct the recruitment into the Force.

Recently the PSC advertised recruitment for constables and urged interested applicants to visit its website to apply.

But the police, in a statement, urged members of the public to discard the notice, insisting that the recruitment process was the sole responsibility of the Force.

President Buhari appointed the former IGP – Smith – as Chairman of the Police Service Commission in May 2018.