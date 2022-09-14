Supreme Court Declares Ifeanyi Odii PDP Governorship Candidate In Ebonyi

The Supreme Court has announces Ifeanyi Odii as the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

Mr Odii will now fly the party’s flag in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The Apex Court further struck out the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had declared Senator Obinna Ogba, as the Governorship Candidate.

In the lead judgement read by Justice Lawal Garba, the five- man panel headed by Justice Amina Augie noted that senator Ogba did not have the right of Appeal because he was not part of the suit when the matter came up at the trial court in Abakaliki, where Ogba’s candidature was upturned.

Ifeanyi Odii, was elected the party’s governorship ‘candidate’ during a canceled primary held between May 28th and 29th, 2022.

At a rescheduled primaries held on June 4th and 5th, 2022, Senator Ogba was declared winner, and Odii approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which upturned Ogba’s candidature, necessitating Ogba to approach the Court of Appeal.

The Appellate court there after ruled in his favor, however, today’s judgment therefore annuls the Ogba’s candidature and makes Ifeanyi Odii, the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Ebonyi state governorship polls.