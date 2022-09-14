Advertisement
Tems, Burna Boy Nominated For BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy, and Tems, have been nominated for the 17th BET Hip-Hop Awards.
The Award show is scheduled to hold on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, United States.
The nomination list which was released on Monday showcased the past year of hip hop music in 17 categories.
Tems earned three nominations for her feature in Future’s ‘Wait For U’ while Burna Boy got a nomination in the Video Director of the Year category for his self-directed music video, Last Last.
See other artistes in this category:
Best Hip Hop Video
D.M.B. – A$ap Rocky
Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher
Hot Sh*t – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
London – Bia & J. Cole
Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Best Collaboration
Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher
Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
Jimmy Cooks -Drake Feat. 21 Savage
Johnny P’s Caddy Benny – The Butcher & J. Cole
Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug#
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
Song of the Year
Big Energy – Latto
F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & Glorilla
First Class – Jack Harlow
Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
Super Gremlin – Kodak Black
Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Way 2 Sexy- Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug