2023 Presidential Election A Three-Horse Race With Obi Leading — Anap Poll

The 2023 presidential election is a three-horse race between the candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Tinubu; and Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a new poll concluded in early September has shown.

According to the result of the poll which was commissioned by the Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited, Mr Obi is leading the race with 21 percent of votes in the poll.

His votes give him an 8 percent lead over APC’s Tinubu and PDP’s Abubakar who each got 13 percent of the votes to end up as joint second in the poll.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was fourth with three percent of the votes.

“Mr. Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21%, 13%, and 13% respectively,” said a statement by Anap Foundation’s President and Founder, Mr Atedo Peterside, CON.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15% respectively.

“The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.”

See the breakdown of the poll results below:

Read the full statement below:

Press Release:

A 3-horse Presidential Race + a lone outsider.

15 September, 2022

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections, a recent nationwide opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited was concluded in early September 2022. The Poll revealed a substantially close race between Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Running significantly behind the leading pack is Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who is the lone outsider i.e. a “dark horse” in the race. All other contestants polled results that are statistically insignificant.

The results showed a significant lead for Mr. Peter Obi with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today; and 13% each proposing to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place. Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him.

Mr. Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21%, 13% and 13% respectively.

Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15% respectively. The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.

Poll Question: Suppose the presidential election is being conducted today, who are you likely to vote for? Total (%) Voter responses across Geo – Political Zones North East North Central North West South East South South South West Poll Ranking Peter Obi (LP) 21% 4% 16% 8% 68% 46% 12% 1st Bola Tinubu (APC) 13% 18% 16% 15% 0% 2% 18% Joint 2nd Atiku Abubakar (PDP) 13% 28% 9% 20% 1% 6% 4% Joint 2nd Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) 3% 3% 2% 9% 0% 1% 1% 4th Other Candidates 1% 1% 3% 1% 0% 0% 0% None 2% 1% 0% 2% 1% 1% 5% Undecided 32% 34% 38% 35% 19% 29% 35% Refused 15% 17% 10% 10% 11% 15% 25% Total 100% Source: NOIPolls – September 2022

The percentage of registered voters is as follows in each of the zones – 99% in the North East, 90% in the South South, the North Central and the North West respectively. The lowest registered voter percentages were in the South East with 88% and the South West with 85%.

When asked if respondents were aware of the various candidates vying for the Presidency, data gathered showed that 99% of the respondents were aware of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. 98% were aware of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. 95% were aware of Mr. Peter Obi of LP and 74% were aware of Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP. All other candidates scored below 55% in terms of name recognition.

Furthermore, the data summarizes top five reasons why voters are more inclined to vote in the forthcoming elections, these include: – The need to tackle insecurity (45%), the Economy (20%), Education (9%), Unemployment (7%) and Poverty alleviation (4%).

46% of the respondents would love to see their preferred Presidential candidates participate in a televised interview and/or debate, with the interview/debates spanning across topics like their party manifestos, issues of Security, Economy, Education, Job Creation, Healthcare and Agriculture amongst others.

It is worthy of note that 69% of those aged 18-25, 76% of those aged 26-35, 77% of those aged 36-45, 87% of those aged 46-60 and 89% of those aged 61+ responded saying that they would definitely vote in the coming elections. The age groups that expressed the greatest willingness to vote were those between 46-60 and 61+ years. On average, the Poll shows that almost 8 in 10 registered voters are absolutely certain that they would be voting in the next presidential election. If they stay committed then we could witness a huge turnout in the February 2023 elections. Furthermore, Mr. Peter Obi led the pack in virtually all the age categories i.e. his leadership was not confined to the youths only.

While these Poll results show some significant trends, it is key to note that the battle ahead lies in the hands of the undecided/swing voters, as it appears they would ultimately decide which candidate takes the lead to emerge as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential elections.

In summary, our September 2022 Polls are inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner, as the undecided voters are large enough to turn the tables. However, Anap Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front runners and so our subsequent polls will concentrate on the 4 leading candidates only.

Signed:

Atedo N A Peterside CON ,

President & Founder, Anap Foundation